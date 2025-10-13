This document summarizes for the American people not versed in the Rule of Law in countering the media lies to deceive the public by explaining how the dots connect and the relevancy of the evidence meets the elements of the Crime of Conspiracy. This professional analysis is based upon 30 years’ experience of applying proven investigative and prosecution methods and principles. The goal is so the average American can process the facts and reach their own logical conclusions in a search for the truth based upon the facts presented not the lies by the media as part of the Obama-Hillary-Biden and Democratic National Committe (DNC) ten-year dehumanization Conspiratorial disinformation campaign plan to destroy Trump and his Presidencies in transforming the country into a Marxist state.

Executive Summary:

Viability of Federal Criminal Conspiracy Charges in Alleged Multi-Election Interference Scheme

Overview of Alleged Conspiracy

The document outlines a purported “continuing Seditious criminal conspiracy” spanning four presidential elections (2012, 2016, 2020, and 2024), orchestrated by Obama, Hillary, Biden and the DNC with high-level Obama, Biden, and Clinton administration officials, along with DNC affiliates, intelligence community leaders (e.g., Brennan, Comey, Clapper), and complicit media entities. The core theory posits a “silent coup” to weaponize U.S. intelligence, law enforcement, and disinformation tools against Donald Trump and his supporters, transforming America toward a “Marxist state” through election subversion, fabricated narratives (e.g., dehumanization media campaign, Russia collusion hoax), suppression of exculpatory evidence, and unlawful surveillance. Key modus operandi include: (1) manufacturing “Big Lie” myths via classified leaks and ICA distortions; (2) entrapment via Five Eyes/FBI operations; (3) withholding evidence in impeachments and investigations; (4) enriching co-conspirators through pay-to-play schemes (e.g., Hunter Biden’s Burisma ties) and (5) Ten-Year dehumanization media campaign with a complicit media portraying Trump and his followers as Nazis, Fascists and Racists.

This analysis integrates the document’s investigative roadmap—emphasizing origins in the 2015-2016 Hillary/DNC plan to taint Trump with Russian ties—with emerging 2025 declassifications and whistleblower revelations. These bolster a prima facie case for federal conspiracy charges, revealing patterns of overt acts like unauthorized surveillance (“Unmasking,” “Crossfire Hurricane,” and “Arctic Frost”) and suppressed intelligence on foreign influence (“5 eyes intelligence network and the Ukraine.”) While prior probes (Mueller, Durham, Horowitz) identified systemic failures but stopped short of charging top officials, recent evidence shifts the evidentiary foundation toward criminality, demanding a “Russian Gate” investigation modeled on wheel-conspiracy prosecutions (e.g., DEA’s Operation Reciprocity).

Viability Under Key Statutes

The allegations align with a prosecutable “enterprise” under federal law, Sedition 18 U.S. Code Section 2384 and Racketeering-like enterprise under 18 U.S.C. § 1961, where predicate acts Conspiracy under Title 18, United States Code, Section 371, Conspiracy to defraud the United States, 18 U.S. Code § 241 - Conspiracy against rights and 18 U.S. Code § 242 – Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law) form a pattern of racketeering activity.

Venue

The Mar-a-Lago raid is the overt act that establishes the venue mitigating D.C. bias risks that allows the prosecution under the Conspiracy Statute for the Russia Gate investigation and prosecution to be done in the Southern District of Florida.

Evidentiary Foundation and Prosecution Roadmap

• Conspiratorial Agreement: Declass docs (e.g., Brennan’s handwritten notes, Rice’s secret Sit Room meetings) prove Obama knowledge/approval of Clinton plan, with continuity via Biden’s suppression tactics. Commonality: Same actors (Brennan, Comey) across eras; Mifsud/Danchenko unresolved ties suggest Five Eyes complicity.

• Overt Acts Pattern: 5 Ws/How framework yields 20+ acts (e.g., April 2016 Page probe; Framing of General Flynn, 2017 leaks; 2019 impeachment lies). Witnesses: FBI informant on Schiff; Danchenko/Downer interviews.

• Challenges: Political bias in prior probes; presidential immunity (Trump v. U.S., 2024) may shield Obama/Biden “official acts.” Counter: Focus on unofficial (e.g., DNC coordination).

• Public Impact: Prima facie case restores Rule of Law trust, per document. Recommend: $35M+ team (Mueller-scale); flip mid-level (e.g., Strzok/Page) via immunity; civil forfeiture on NGOs.

This scheme, if proven, constitutes the “Crime of the Century”—a Seditious racketeering enterprise defrauding elections and rights. Full probe (starting at 2015 origins) is imperative; viability hinges on declass momentum, but evidence demands action beyond rhetoric.

This ends the Executive Summary portion.

BLUEPRINT ROAD MAP FOR ACCOUNTABLITY

Introduction and Overview

This updated analysis builds on the prior Substack document of AI Grok 3 examination of the “Crime of the Century”—the alleged orchestration of a seditious conspiracy by high-level Obama administration officials, Hillary Clinton’s campaign, and affiliated intelligence operatives to fabricate evidence of Russian collusion with the Trump campaign during the 2016 election. The original analysis highlighted foundational evidence from declassified FISA applications, the Durham Report, and Inspector General findings, framing violations under 18 U.S.C. § 371 (conspiracy to defraud the United States), 18 U.S.C. § 241 (conspiracy against rights), and 18 U.S.C. § 242 (deprivation of rights under color of law).

The newly released information from the FBI reported that Former Special Counsel Jack Smith was allegedly tracking the private communications and phone calls of nearly a dozen Republican Senators as part of his and the FBI investigation called “Arctic Frost“ into the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots.

This is not isolated misconduct but evidence of systemic weaponization: The “Arctic Frost” investigation, initiated without apparent predication—meaning no documented probable cause, articulable facts, or reasonable suspicion tying these senators to criminal activity—suggests a fishing expedition designed to chill dissent. Predication is a foundational FBI requirement under Attorney General Guidelines; its absence here, as revealed in the document’s lack of any referenced warrant, affidavit, or exigent circumstances, transforms routine investigative tools like toll analysis into abusive overreach. Subpoenaing phone records en masse from providers without individualized suspicion deprives lawmakers of their expectation of privacy in professional communications, especially those related to legislative duties like election certification debates, which are core to Article I protections. Additionally, allegations were purported during the Obama USAID era, that Obama administration we were running rogue money laundering operations in Cuba to fund resistance groups within the U.S.

Central Intelligence Director John Radcliffe declassified documents that Biden and his NSA team blocked a CIA report from distributing the report. The report contained the compiled reactions of senior Ukrainian government officials to the December 2015 visit of Vice President Biden to Kyiv and of comments on Biden son Hunter’s Ukraine business dealings with Burisma. The report stated, “These officials viewed the alleged ties of the U.S. Vice President’s family to corruption in Ukraine as evidence of a double-standard within the United States Government towards matters of corruption and political power.” The intelligence report also shows that the Ukrainian officials “expressed bewilderment and disappointment” about the vice president’s visit because he did not engage in any of the expected discussions about substantive matters with Poroshenko or other senior officials.

The timing—records collected in 2023, post-midterms—aligns with documented patterns of DOJ targeting Republicans (e.g., the Mar-a-Lago raid and elector cases), while sparing Democrats in analogous scenarios. Whistleblower accounts, including the “anti-Trump FBI agent” flashback, corroborate a conspiracy: Coordinated efforts across FBI and DOJ to monitor opposition figures, bypassing FISA courts or Title III warrants, erodes the rule of law and fulfills Biden’s implicit directive to “protect our democracy” by any means. If proven willful, this chain of command—from White House oversight to Smith’s team.

Combine Smith actions with Biden blocking the CIA report to cover up Hunter Biden and Hillay Clinton association with Star Blue Star Strategies business dealing with Burisma; Ukrainian government interference in the 2016 election with the allegations by a whistleblower that Schiff hatched a plan using the Russian Hoax smear as the means in triggering the First Impeachment of President Trump in December 2019 by excluding exculpatory information from Trump counsel establishes the basis for an investigation of Racketeering-like enterprise under 18 U.S.C. § 1961—exposes a racketeering-like enterprise under 18 U.S.C. § 1961, with § 242 as the predicate act.

These documents of the July 2025, declassified by Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI), along with the released information from the FBI reporting that Former Special Counsel Jack Smith was allegedly tracking the private communications and phone calls of nearly a dozen Republican Senators as part of his and the FBI investigation called “Arctic Frost“ into the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots provide irrefutable “smoking gun” evidence strengthening these claims. These include the full HPSCI Majority Staff Report on the Manufactured Russia Hoax (over 200 pages) and related appendices, which detail how the Obama administration politicized intelligence to subvert the 2016 election outcome. The releases confirm a conspiratorial agreement to manufacture the Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) on Russian interference, using unverified foreign intelligence to target Trump associates. This update integrates these revelations, demonstrating how they satisfy the core elements of the cited statutes: (1) an agreement among co-conspirators, (2) intent to defraud or deprive rights, and (3) overt acts in furtherance and (4) Continuing pattern of Conspiracy.

The actions of the conspirators established a pattern of conspiracy where the evidence being uncovered is overwhelming and no longer in doubt:

· Election interference 2012, 2016, 2020 and 2024 by weaponizing of the tools of government against one’s political opponents and its citizenry.

· Obama Administration-Spying on US Elected officials and citizens 2012-2016 using NSA unmasking tools.

· Biden Administration-2022-2024 Spying on Republican elected officials using FBI tools.

· Obama and Biden administrations ten-year dehumanization/disinformation media campaign with a complicit media using the “Big Lie Theory” to destroy Trump by obstructing his first and second term as President by manufacturing lies to deceive the American public.

· Manufacture of evidence: FBI investigation on General Flynn, Notes “get him to lie or get him fired,” Alfa Bank, Steele dossier and ICA, Ukrainian Black Book Manafort investigation, four criminal/civil cases against Trump and those who supported Trump.

· Withholding of Exculpatory information: Biden suppressing CIA report on Hunter Biden business dealing with Burisma who were under investigation by the Ukraine Prosecutor for corruption-Crossfire Hurricane-Page being a CIA asset from the FISA Court-Mueller Investigation-withholding the fact that Team Trump never acted on Papadopoulos information-State Department withholding memos of their concerns over Hunter Biden Business dealings with Burisma from Trump Attorneys in the First Impeachment trial and Biden blocking CIA memo of Ukrainian Officials concerns with Hunter Biden business dealing with Burisma.

Historical Context: From Clinton’s Plan to Obama-Directed Hoax

The conspiracy’s roots trace to July 2016, when Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook testified under oath that Hillary Clinton approved a plan to link Trump to Russia as a distraction from her email scandal. This evolved into the Steele Dossier, funded by the Clinton campaign and DNC via Perkins Coie lawyers Michael Sussmann and Marc Elias, who fabricated Alfa Bank data to simulate Trump-Russia communications.

The 2025 declassifications reveal Obama’s direct involvement post-election. On January 5, 2017, Obama received a Presidential Daily Brief (PDB) detailing intelligence that the “Clinton Plan” was the true origin of collusion allegations—a fact the CIA had confirmed in July 2016 notes. Yet, Obama directed the ICA’s rushed production just days later (January 6, 2017), overriding dissenting analysts who found no evidence of Trump-Russia ties. The HPSCI Report exposes this as a deliberate pivot: after Trump’s victory, Obama tasked CIA Director John Brennan with assembling a “small group” (including FBI’s Peter Strzok) to author the ICA, falsely concluding Putin favored Trump to sow chaos. A September 7, 2016, White House meeting—attended by Obama, Biden, Comey, and DNI James Clapper—served as the conspiratorial hub, where the plan was briefed and greenlit, per declassified transcripts released by the Senate Judiciary Committee in May 2023 and cross-referenced in the 2025 HPSCI findings.

These documents corroborate earlier evidence, such as Judicial Watch’s November 2023 FOIA releases showing FBI foreknowledge of the Clinton plan and extend it to prove sustained post-election interference through 2020 and beyond.

Legal Framework: Meeting the Elements of Conspiracy Statutes

The 2025 declassifications elevate the case from circumstantial to direct proof, fulfilling the statutes’ requirements. Below, I outline each, with new evidence mapped to elements.

18 U.S.C. § 371: Conspiracy to Defraud the United States

This statute requires (1) two or more persons agreeing to defraud the U.S. by impairing governmental functions (e.g., fair elections or intelligence integrity), (2) knowledge of the unlawful objective, and (3) an overt act in furtherance.

• Agreement: The HPSCI Report details a January 2017 “conspiratorial agreement” where Obama, Brennan, Comey, and Clapper coordinated to fabricate ICA findings, citing raw SIGINT from British GCHQ (Five Eyes) as “corroboration” despite knowing it was unverified Clinton-sourced disinformation. Declassified Brennan notes confirm he briefed Obama on the Clinton Plan’s falsity in July 2016 but omitted it from Gang of Eight briefings (August-September 2016), per his May 23, 2017, testimony. Clinton’s role is evidenced by her campaign’s insertion of Alfa Bank data into the Steele Dossier, routed through Sussmann to the FBI.

• Knowledge/Intent: Gabbard’s declassification includes a July 28, 2016, CIA memo labeling the collusion narrative a “Clinton dirty trick,” yet Obama proceeded, directing the ICA to “explain to the public” Russian interference favoring Trump—despite no evidence of hacks or vote tampering. This intent to deceive is explicit in the report’s finding of “gross politicization” to delegitimize Trump’s win.

• Overt Acts: Key acts include the September 7, 2016, meeting (declassified 50-page transcript shows discussions of “Trump threats” based on fabricated intercepts); Brennan’s tasking of fusion cells in April 2016 to target Trump aides (Page, Manafort, Flynn, Papadopoulos); and the ICA’s publication, which fueled Mueller’s probe. The report notes over 100 omitted exculpatory items, including Steele’s unreliability flagged by British intelligence in January 2017.

These elements prove a scheme to defraud the electoral process and intelligence oversight, impairing the Constitution’s Article II election integrity.

18 U.S.C. § 241: Conspiracy Against Rights

This prohibits two or more persons from conspiring to injure, oppress, threaten, or intimidate any citizen in the free exercise of constitutional rights (e.g., voting, due process, or association under the First and Fifth Amendments).

• Agreement: The 2025 releases confirm a pact among Obama officials and Clinton operatives to oppress Trump’s campaign rights. Declassified evidence shows Obama was briefed on Joseph Mifsud’s role as a Western (FBI/CIA) asset entrapping Papadopoulos in 2016, yet authorized FISA surveillance on Trump Tower via incidental collection, violating associational rights. Clinton’s plan, approved in a July 2016 Perkins Coie strategy session, explicitly aimed to “vilify Trump” via media leaks, coordinated with Brennan’s August 2016 Gang of Eight briefings.

• Knowledge/Intent: Intent is evident in the HPSCI Report’s exposure of the ICA as a “manufactured hoax” to intimidate voters by portraying Trump as a Russian puppet, suppressing free speech on election integrity. Gabbard stated this was “irrefutable evidence” of a “treasonous conspiracy” to undermine the electorate’s right to an untainted vote. Durham’s 2023 appendix (further declassified in 2025) identifies Russian nationals like Igor Danchenko (Steele sub-source) as Clinton plants, known to FBI but ignored to sustain the oppression.

• Overt Acts: Acts include the April 2016 opening of counterintelligence probes on Trump aides without predication (no legal basis, per Durham); leaks to media (e.g., The Guardian’s April 2017 GCHQ story, seeded by U.S. intel); and post-election lawfare, like Mueller’s indictments based on ICA falsehoods. The report ties this to 2020 interference, where hoax remnants fueled “stop the steal” suppression.

This meets the statute by showing a plot to oppress Trump’s and voters’ rights to a fair election.

18 U.S.C. § 242: Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law

This targets officials who, under pretense of law, willfully deprive persons of constitutional rights, with enhanced penalties for bodily injury or death (here, reputational and political harm).

• Agreement and Color of Law: Obama, as executive head, and subordinates like Comey/Brennan acted under official authority. The 2025 HPSCI Report reveals Obama’s personal directive for the ICA, using classified SIGINT to justify FISA abuses on U.S. persons (e.g., Page, a CIA asset). Declassified EC records show Brennan’s July 25, 2016, request to Comey for probes, despite knowing the intel was Clinton-fabricated.

• Knowledge/Intent and Willfulness: Willfulness is proven by the report’s documentation of ignored warnings: British Sir Mark Lyall Grant’s January 2017 memo deeming Steele unreliable, and Hannigan’s July 2016 GCHQ briefing to Brennan on Clinton’s plot. Yet, they proceeded, depriving Trump associates of privacy (Fourth Amendment) and due process via unmasked leaks.

• Overt Acts/Deprivation: Specific deprivations include Flynn’s ouster via leaked calls (January 2017); Page’s surveillance (October 2016 FISA, renewed despite errors); and Papadopoulos’s setup via Mifsud (cell phone logs, per Durham hearing). The ICA’s false premises enabled Mueller’s 2+ year probe, causing tangible harm like indictments without collusion evidence.

These acts under color of law deprived rights, with the 2025 releases confirming systemic weaponization.

Evidence Review: The 2025 Declassifications as the Smoking Gun

The HPSCI Report (July 22, 2025) and Gabbard’s accompanying releases (e.g., Obama-subversion evidence packet) total over 300 pages, including:

Unredacted ICA drafts showing Brennan overruled analysts concluding Russia favored Clinton.

Transcripts of the January 5, 2017, PDB and Oval Office meeting, proving Obama’s knowledge.

FBI notes on Alfa Bank fabrication by Sussmann/Elias, tied to Clinton.

FBI notes on General Flynn

Cross-referenced with prior evidence (Durham’s no-predication finding, Strzok-Page texts), this forms a chain: Clinton’s plan → Obama approval → ICA hoax → lawfare. No Russian interference evidence exists in the ICA, per the report—confirming a cover-up.

Conclusion: Path to Accountability

These 2025 revelations transform the hoax from theory to prosecutable fact, meeting all elements of §§ 2481, 1961, 371, 241, and 242. They demand a special counsel referral for Obama, Clinton, Brennan, Comey, and others, restoring rule-of-law faith. As DNI Gabbard noted, this is “irrefutable evidence” of betrayal at the highest level of government. Failure to act risks eroding the Republic’s foundations.

