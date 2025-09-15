Time for Americans to acknowledge the obvious, the elephant in the room, the politicalization and weaponization of the National Security Agencies by the Obama and Biden administrations in a Criminal Conspiracy, and the high jacking of the Democratic party by the Radical left, of promoting a ten-year dehumanization messaging campaign by a complicit media and their followers against President Trump and his supporters that they are a threat to democracy; which is threatening the fabric of this nation.

There used to be a time in this country when facts mattered to the media, and common sense was applicable. The media reported the facts in a search for the truth so the public could decide whether the facts presented would lead a reasonable person to conclude what was the truth or not.

Sadly, this is no longer the case in Today's America, where the media, the so-called fourth Estate, has abandoned its Constitutional role of exposing governmental corruption and government overreach by throwing away all journalistic standards and ethics.

Instead, the media has become the American version of the old Soviet Union media platform Pravda in promoting the Democratic Party's ideological agenda of transforming America into a Marxist State.

Instead, the media reported false stories after stories of hearsay after hearsay, rumors, innuendos, and unverified information from anonymous sources as facts—the media's complicity in covering up the crime of the Century Obama gate, the Russian hoax Conspiracy is destroying the fabric of the republic.

Hitler Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels showed the world how you turned words into a weapon of mass destruction, "The Big Lie Theory." Goebbels stated, "If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic, and military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for the State to use all its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie. Thus, by extension, the truth is the State's greatest enemy."

Hitler promised Germany a return to greatness and a way out of the great depression by playing the fear and the dehumanization card, making the German Jewish population and other undesirables the object of hatred through dehumanization lies by blaming the Jews why Germany lost WWI and suffered economically. Once Hitler gained power, he used the power of the State to promote the “Big Lie” to suppress those who disagreed with his policies by using German Law in Criminalizing the Jews as a threat to the new world order, the Nazi's Third Reich by eliminating them from society through violence.

How did the Country reach this point where objectivity, common sense, and facts no longer apply in a search for the truth in the public square and are instead replaced by emotions, irrational thoughts, and false narratives where the lies become the truth and leads to political violence.

The answer to this question as to why the nation is so divided and on the verge of open political warfare are found in the origins of the Russia Gate Criminal Conspiracy where those in Leadership positions in the radicalized Democratic party and their friends in the legacy media have refused to call out those who are behind the ten-year dehumanizing campaign in targeting, dehumanizing, and vilifying their political rivals with whom they disagree and then portraying them as a threat to the nation, instead of condemning them for their dangerous rhetoric.

This targeting of your political opponents by using the Nazis “Big Lie” tactic of dehumanizing those they disagree with can be traced to the origins of the Obama-Hillary-Biden-Democratic Party Criminal conspiracy known as Russia-Gate which sought to destroy and transform America into a Marxist state by promoting the radical ideology that Trump is Hitler and his supporters are Nazis who must be destroyed by any means necessary to save Democracy.

The evidence of this Machiavellian and evil Conspiracy to transform America into a Marxist Socialist state is overwhelming, compelling, and should no longer be up for debate. The evidence has all been documented in this free Substack series of fifty-plus articles under the title “Rule of Law-National Security- Corruption,” which answers the “5 Whys and the How questions” to educate the public by laying out the evidence to prove the elements of the applicable Federal crimes, which include, among possible others, (1) defrauding the United States via election interference in three Presidential elections 2016, 2020 and 2024; (2) Conspiracy against rights by withholding exculpatory evidence from the courts, and (3) Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law by those within the Federal Bureaucracy who violated their oath of office through Lawfare of Manufacturing evidence to target political opponents, essentially making “the man fit the crime,’ an infamous tactic used by Joseph Stalin, the former leader of the Soviet Union, through his secret police chief, Lavrentiy Berra.

This Criminal Conspiracy to transform America, attempting to make radical Marxist ideology mainstream in the public domain, didn't happen in a vacuum it was the modus operandi used by the Conspirators in the Russia Gate Conspiracy right out of the playbook of the Radical Left from Saul Alinsky's book "Rules for Radicals," RULE 12: "Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it."

For ten years, the legacy media have been complicit in the Russia Gate Criminal Conspiracy of lying to the public by dehumanizing Trump and his supporters by parroting the "Big Lie theory" fed to them by Hillary Clinton, Obama, and Biden administration officials, and the Leadership of the Democratic party using the Modus Operandi of the Nazis of repeating the lie over and over until the public accepts the lie as the truth alleging that Trump was conspiring with the Russians through secret communications, Trump and his team colluded with the Russians and that Trump and his supporters in the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement are dehumanized by promoting fear they were destroying America. The salient point is that the American public was deceived, at the highest levels of government, that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Special Counsel Mueller's Russia Gate Investigations were unfounded and predicated upon a foundation of manufactured lies.

After the 2024 election of President Trump, Charlie Kirk's death was foreseeable. It can be inferred it's a result of a continuing pattern of dehumanizing your political adversaries those on the Left and the leaders within the Democratic party with a complicit media who have doubled down, instead of condemning this dangerous rhetoric, have promoted the hazardous dehumanization rhetoric by gaslighting their followers to convince them to fight to save America, by ignoring the law in using any means necessary to stop Trump and his supporters.

To highlight how absurd and dangerous this is, the mainstream corporate media, social media influencers, Big Tech, the Obama and Biden Administrations, and democratically elected officials keep promoting the false narrative that Trump was Hitler and that if elected, it would be the end of Democracy.

When the American public had four years to observe and see the results of Trump's policies during his first term, which didn't end Democracy, showing how insane and unhinged the Left's narrative is, comparing Trump to Hitler, a mass murderer who killed millions of people.

It's time for Americans to see the truth by the Trump Administration conducting an investigation into the Russia Gate Criminal Conspiracy that has contributed to the civil discourse in this country so the public can see the truth how close they came to losing their country by using the Rule of Law to hold those accountable for their actions of trying to destroy America as we know it.

It's time we question the media's role in the constructing the Russia Gate Trump narrative and demand transparency and fairness in their reporting.

In a speech at Stanford University on disinformation, former President Obama declared, "The internet is a tool. Social media is a tool. At the end of the day, tools don't control us. We control them. And we can remake them." This "control" suggested by and approved by Obama shows how these media outlets, Twitter and other social media sites suppressed the Hunter Biden Laptop story that impacted the election in 2020. It illustrates that the Left doesn't want to lose its ability to control the political narrative because if it does, it will also affect its plan to transform America into a Marxist state and its ability to hold onto power. They want it both ways, where they control and censor their political opponents.

It can arguably be established that the legacy media outlets have engaged in a pattern of abuse by interfering in three Presidential elections, such as the New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Washington Post, CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS and MSNBC in covering up the Russian Hoax Conspiracy and Biden's cognitive mental decline:

These Media outlets abandoned its Traditional role of exposing governmental corruption and government overreach by abandoning all journalistic standards and ethics.

These Media outlets fixation on all things Trump, where 93% of all media reports are negative, false, or attributed to anonymous, unverified sources.

These Media outlets have become the American version of the old Soviet Union media platform Pravda, actively promoting the Democratic Party's ideological agenda of transforming America into a Marxist State.

These Media outlets have abandoned its responsibility to report the truth. Instead, they churn out one false story after another, based on hearsay, gossip, and unverified information from anonymous sources, and present these as facts.

These Media outlets lied and manipulated information in covering up the criminal actions of those in power within the Obama and Biden administrations to change America based on their radical ideology and political narrative, without considering opposing views and descriptions. Thus, electing not to pursue a consensus traditionally achieved through the democratic process of discussion, debate, and voting, as contemplated by the U.S. Constitution, and instead using force and unconstitutional means to achieve their goals.

These Media outlets ignored the two biggest corruption scandals in U.S. history, the Hillary-DNC-Obama plan to destroy Trump and the cover-up of Biden's mental cognitive state.

These Media outlets have crafted an illusion that Trump, MAGA supporters, and Republicans are a threat to our democracy. They have done this without a shred of evidence while simultaneously lying to the American people about Biden's actual control over the country.

These Media outlets lies so much that the public can no longer distinguish between the truth and the lies. This widespread confusion, a direct result of these media's outlets deceptive practices, is evident in the conflicting narratives and misinformation that circulate in the public sphere. It validates the skepticism of those who question the narratives presented to them, as they are bombarded with contradictory information from various media sources.

These Media outlets have taken direction from the Obama and Biden administrations and the Democratic party, resulting in a dehumanizing disinformation media campaign that led to the downfall of the U.S. presidency in 2020. This is evident in their biased reporting, use of unverified information from anonymous sources, and disregard for the adverse consequences to national security and the rule of Law.

America has reached its breaking point, weary of being driven to madness by the absurdities inundating our collective consciousness. The Russia Gate saga is merely a façade, built on a foundation of lies, as James Kunstler poignantly notes in his Substack’s articles.

The legacy Media's relentless focus on vilifying Trump and Kirk, driven by their hatred in promoting the Obama and Biden administrations false narrative of both Trump and Kirk as existential threats to democracy, has led to the two assassinations attempts on Trump and the tragic assassination by Kirk. Their fixation on both Trump's and Kirk’s persona overshadowed significant news, such as Russia Gate and Biden's steep cognitive decline as President, a vital piece of information they chose to conceal from the public.

The adverse impact on free Speech promoting fear through lies is summarized in this tweet by a U.S. Military Officer who has been suspended; “The death of Charlie Kirk in Utah was tragic. However, we can take comfort in the fact that Charlie was doing what he loved best – spreading messages of hate, racism, homophobia, misogyny and transphobia on college campuses. It also allows us to see who in our lives support those views. I would offer empathy, but Charlie hated empathy. As we have been told in the wake of so many other tragedies, we have to move on. We can’t make this political.”

Before 2015, Trump was the darling of the “Left” and the toast of New York; Trump was friends with Oprah Winfrey for 30 years and had appeared on her show eight times; Trump was friends with Howard Stern and appeared on his radio show dozens of times, was a guest on "The View" 17 times and had a hit television show on NBC for 14 years called "The Apprentice," and as additional specific confirmation of Trump’s status at that time, it is notable that Trump was given the honor of hosting the television show “Saturday Night Live;” (SNL) this hosting was usually reserved for the celebrity or person of interest of the moment; in fact, Trump hosted SNL in 2004 and 2015. After Trump announced running for the Office of President in mid-2015, this all changed as Trump went from a media darling to a media pariah. This drastic shift in media portrayal underscores the deep-rooted bias and hypocrisy within the media.

It's ironic that the same people who once praised Trump, from Oprah Winfrey to Howard Stern, are now his most vocal critics, regurgitating the media's lies in dehumanizing him and his supporters. Their sudden portrayal of Trump as a threat to democracy, a fascist, and a Nazi, exposes the media's boundless hypocrisy. It's a clear illustration of the media's derangement syndrome, and when the left is questioned about their sudden hatred for Trump, they fail to provide any specific reasons other than the propaganda fed to them by the media or the Obama and Biden administrations.

“To restore the trust of the American people in the Rule of Law, a trust upon which this nation was founded, which is necessary to its successful functioning and the continuation of our democratic system of government, there must be a complete and thorough investigation of the greatest example of a brazen violation of that trust, that is the crime of conspiring to interfere with the elections for the President of the United States of America, and crimes related thereto, in violation of the criminal laws of the United States of America. Only then can the truth be revealed to the American public so we can ensure that this is will never be attempted or repeated again. This primary goal of the investigation is evidence based upon a search of the truth, which would ensure accountability, even if it falls short of the usual goal of bringing criminal charges, convictions, and sentencing.”

In conclusion, the only silver lining in Charlie Kirk death is the American public seeing the value of Kirk's vision of having civil discussions with those you disagree with by humanizing them, TO SOLVE Political DISAGREEMENTS THROUGH Civil discussions, NOT THROUGH THE USE OF political VIOLENCE.

For THIS to occur the American people need to see the truth of how RADICAL IDEOLOGY WAS USED IN a dehumanization messaging Campaign in CREATING THE lies told to the public over the last ten years by those in the highest levels of government and by the media in covering up to distract the public attention from the greatest seditious Conspiracy in our Nation’s history “Russia Gate” for the sake of power and money.

Enforcing the Rule of Law is the solution to stopping this political violence by holding people accountable for their actions. Only then will the nation be able to move forward and begin the healing process by having civil discussions in the public domain with those they disagree with to solve our disagreements.

References and Citations