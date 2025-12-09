For ten, long, unbroken years, a treasonous cabal—led by Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, John Brennan, James Comey, James Clapper, Leftist Clinton and Government Attorneys, and a plethora of left-leaning, corrupt media entities and alleged journalists...have waged a war within the United States against the American people.

Starting with the “Russia Collusion” hoax, funded by the Clinton campaign, blessed in the Oval Office, laundered through the FBI and CIA, and amplified 24/7 by a complicit press, a Grand Jury in the Sunrise City (Ft. Pierce, Florida) will be awakened to a trove of information presented by the Prosecution team laying out the evidence against a cabal of entrenched elites—spanning intelligence agencies, media moguls, and political operatives at the highest levels of government —who orchestrated a sprawling conspiracy to sabotage Donald Trump’s presidency, rig and subvert the electoral battlefield in three elections, and steer America toward Marxist collectivism as part of their ten year continuing conspiracy plan to destroy America from within in transforming America into a Marxist state.

Drawing from exhaustive six-year investigative analyses of declassified documents, whistleblower testimonies, and forensic breakdowns of the hoax’s anatomy, the evidence paints a damning portrait. At its core lies the Steele Dossier—a Clinton-funded fiction peddled by Fusion GPS and laundered through the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane operation. Key players like John Brennan (CIA), James Comey (FBI), Andrew McCabe (FBI) and James Clapper (DNI) greenlit surveillance warrants under FISA, knowingly relying on unverified opposition research to spy on Trump’s orbit, including Carter Page and Michael Flynn. This wasn’t mere negligence; it was premeditated: altered emails, buried exculpatory intelligence, and a media echo chamber amplifying lies from outlets like CNN and The New York Times to manufacture “Russia gate” hysteria.

One continuous criminal enterprise, 2016–2025, now provable beyond a reasonable doubt in the Southern District of Florida.

Prosecutable Enterprise Under Federal Law

The evidence establishes a classic RICO “association-in-fact” enterprise (18 U.S.C. § 1961–1968) and parallel seditious conspiracy (18 U.S.C. § 2384). Predicate acts form an unbroken pattern spanning of election interference three election cycles:

18 U.S.C. § 371 – Conspiracy to Defraud the United States

Overt acts: fabrication and laundering of the Steele Dossier, fraudulent FISA applications, weaponization of the Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA), Mueller obstruction, 2020 censorship, Jan 6 narrative control, Mar-a-Lago raid, four lawfare prosecutions. 18 U.S.C. § 241 – Conspiracy Against Rights

Deprivation of Trump’s and 80+ million voters’ First, Fourth, Fifth, and Fourteenth Amendment rights under color of official authority. 18 U.S.C. § 242 – Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law

Executed through illegal surveillance, malicious prosecution, and selective enforcement. 18 U.S.C. § 2384 – Seditious Conspiracy

Proven by overt acts to oppose by force the authority of the Government and to prevent, hinder, and delay execution of U.S. laws (e.g., peaceful transfer of power, electoral process). RICO – 18 U.S.C. § 1962(c)–(d)

The enterprise: Obama White House → Clinton Campaign → Perkins Coie → Fusion GPS → FBI leadership → CIA → DNI → Big Tech → legacy media.

Pattern: at least 30+ predicate acts (wire fraud, mail fraud, obstruction, false statements, perjury, FISA fraud) over ten years with common purpose, relationship, and continuity.

Venue and Jurisdiction Locked

The Mar-a-Lago raid (August 8, 2022) is the overt act that perfects venue in the Southern District of Florida under the continuing-conspiracy doctrine. Once one overt act occurs in the district, the entire ten-year conspiracy can be prosecuted there (United States v. Rodriguez-Moreno, 1999).

Key Evidence Already Admissible

Conspiratorial Agreement:

Declassified documents Brennan’s and Comey handwritten notes, Rice’s secret Sit Room meetings proves Obama knowledge/approval of Clinton plan, with continuity via Biden’s suppression tactics of free speech establishing a pattern of continuing conspiracy.

Clinton campaign/DNC-funded Steele Dossier laundered through FBI as “intelligence.” The Steele Dossier—paid for by Clinton, riddled with Russian disinformation—was the sole basis for illegal FISA spying on American citizens.

17 documented FISA application errors/omissions (Horowitz Report)

Strzok/Page texts (“insurance policy…we’ll stop him”)

Altered CIA referral and forged email (Clinesmith conviction)

Rice “by the book” email and Oval Office meeting minutes

51 IC officials’ letter calling Hunter laptop “Russian disinformation” (now proven false)

FBI withholding exculpatory Flynn 302s and Jan 6 pipe-bomber/Antifa intel

Special Council (SC) Mueller spent $40 million and two years to find exactly zero collusion—then refused to investigate who created the lie in the first place. Mueller team never examined the hoax origin that begin from British Intelligence or how the classification system was weaponized to blame Russia as the responsible party while ignoring evidence of domestic/Five Eyes involvement and Ukrainian government in compromising the 2016 election

Unprosecuted perpetrators recycled into 2020 “election fortification” and January 6 narrative

Obama’s pivotal role as the architect behind the curtain, greenlighting intelligence operation to smear Trump as a Russian puppet—manipulation of the Intelligence Activity (ICA) as exposed via 2016 December meeting, declassified CIA memos, Brennan briefings and notes that bypassed standard protocols in concocting a false narrative.

The “elephant in the room”: a deliberate intelligence community cover-up of the hoax’s origins of election interference by the Five Eyes Intelligence Network and Ukrainian government, shielding top Obama officials from scrutiny while burying exculpatory evidence like the Clinton smear plan where Clinton personally approved the smear on July 26, 2016 (Durham Report) as documented in 2025 declassified appendix of Durham report.

Declassified documents released provide ironclad chains of custody of fabricated documents, for Prosecutors and Investigators in assembling real indictments based upon evidence against the cabal’s foot soldiers and kingpins alike.

The “big lie” of Russia gate: IC chiefs like Brennan, Clapper, Comey peddling unverified dossier trash as gospel to Congress and media, a disinformation op now cracking under declassified footnotes proving foreknowledge of its fraudulence. Comey, Clapper, and Brennan lied under oath to Congress while leaking dossier lies to CNN.

Obama personally green-lighted the intelligence operation against Trump (declassified Brennan notes)

Second impeachment trial of Trump and destruction of evidence by members of the impeachment Committee and DOJ in criminalizing its political opponents of contesting elections against previous legal precedent that legally established that election can be contested (2000, in Gore vs Bush).

The newly released information from the FBI reported that Former Special Counsel Jack Smith was allegedly tracking the private communications and phone calls of nearly a dozen Republican Senators as part of his and the FBI investigation called “Arctic Frost“ into the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots.

Four coordinated Lawfare cases between the Biden White House and DOJ and State and local Prosecutors targeting Trump and members of his team by manipulation of the Law to fit the crime to the man theory.

Cover up of Biden mental capacity and Biden family criminality in a corrupt Ukrainian influencing scandal.

The well-coordinated video by the seditious six Democrat elected officials with calling for the military to disobey lawful orders from the President of the U.S. is the final overt act of the ten-year long running seditious conspiracy to destroy and obstruct the Trump Presidency.

Why This Grand Jury Succeeds Where Durham Failed

No D.C. jury pool poisoned by TDS

Florida’s aggressive RICO statute and case law

Unredacted classified discovery now flowing under new declassification authorities

Chain-of-custody documentation of every fabricated document

The modus operandi of the Conspiracy of manufacturing of evidence and hoaxes is no longer in doubt as the overt acts establish a of a long running pattern of a seditious conspiracy.

The evidence is no longer “alleged.” It is overwhelming, declassified, and well now be in the hands of Federal Prosecution team and a Florida Grand Jury that cannot be bought, bullied, or buried.

The Prosecution team and the Ft. Pierce Grand Jury will finally have the opportunity to connect the dots Durham refused to finish: one decade-long racketeering-style operation involving intelligence officials, federal law enforcement, Big Tech, and media accomplices—all working to overthrow a duly elected president and transform America within by following the money who funded their Lawfare operations by obtaining the communications of all those involved in the Conspiracy.

The key to a success will be the Prosecution team theory of the case in presenting evidence to the Grand Jury in proving the elements of the crime of a continuing pattern of Conspiracy of election SUBVERSION, interference, obstruction and depravations of rights.

If the Prosecutors and investigators do their due diligence, then the public can expect sealed RICO/sedition indictments naming:

Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, John Brennan, James Comey, James Clapper, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, Bruce & Nellie Ohr, Fusion GPS principals, Perkins Coie partners, media co-conspirators and many others.

No statute-of-limitations refuge: each new lawfare filing and censorship act restarts the clock.

This is not speculation.

This is indictment ready.

The Republic’s survival and the Public’s trust in the Rule of Law now rests in Ft. Pierce.

If these traitors walk, the rule of law is dead.

If they fall, America lives.

Demand the indictments.

The evidence is ironclad.

History is watching.

[Note: The commentary and conclusions presented in this article are based upon my professional experience of having done this for a living as a a former Retired DEA Supervisory with over 30 years’ experience conducting complex conspiracy investigations for Federal prosecutions as reference in the July 2018 article in Politico titled “The secret story of how America lost the drug war with the Taliban - POLITICOPOLITICO.” All the evidence mentioned is referenced, cited and documented in the 50 plus articles under this Substack series titled “Rule of Law-Corruption-National Security and Durham Investigation answering the 5Ws and the How questions.”]