America has reached its breaking point, weary of being driven to madness by the absurdities inundating our collective consciousness. The Russia Gate saga is merely a façade, built on a foundation of lies, as James Kunstler poignantly notes.

The legacy media—our traditional news networks and print publications—have forsaken any semblance of neutrality in the pursuit of truth. Instead, they have metamorphosed into an unabashed propaganda machine for the Democratic Party, manipulating the narrative and obscuring what has been dubbed the "Crime of the Century": the Russia Gate conspiracy orchestrated by Hillary Clinton, the Democratic National Committee, and former Presidents Obama and Biden. Their relentless pursuit seems aimed at reshaping America into a starkly Marxist state—all in the name of power and profit.

Recent revelations in classified documents—released by Director of National Intelligence Gabbard, CIA Director Ratcliffe, and Senator Grassley, head of the Senate Judiciary Committee—coupled with hidden evidence uncovered by FBI Director Patel, expose a seditious conspiracy aimed at dismantling President Trump's candidacy in the 2016 election. This insidious plot persisted after his election, as they obstructed his presidency through the fabrication of dubious criminal charges. The evidence paints a disturbing picture of sustained election interference through "lawfare," affecting the presidential contests of 2016, 2020, and 2024. For a decade, Democrats have claimed the mantle of saviors of democracy, yet it is they who have been ruthlessly undermining it.

With the new revelations of a seditious coup carried out by a former administration against an incoming administration, there is a demand for an investigation into the Russia Gate Conspiracy to hold those responsible for their criminal actions accountable for the sake of restoring the public trust and faith in its institutions to uphold the Constitution that were a nation founded on the Rule of Law, the principle that no one is above the law. Failure to do an investigation into Russian Gate is not an option.

Americans face a critical choice as we stand at a crossroads in determining the country's future. In the 1860s, the government fought a bloody civil war to address the insurrections in the South and put an end to slavery. Now, 150 years later, we confront a new threat: the rise of socialism and communism, which challenges our constitutional republic. The current debate within the Democratic Party revolves around socialism versus capitalism, with many on the left spreading claims that Trump's administration is authoritarian and corrupt. In reality, it is the Democrats who have openly violated or ignored constitutional law and the rule of law.

A clear example of this disregard for the law is seen in the open border policies and sanctuary policies implemented by the Biden administration and supported by elected Democratic officials in blue states. They have allowed and financed the entry of 20 million illegal immigrants, over 700,000 of whom have criminal records. This influx has had adverse economic consequences, undermined the fabric of American culture and overwhelmed the social safety net system established for Americans in need.

As the Department of Justice initiates its most significant investigation into Russia Gate, the media has begun a campaign of misinformation and disinformation, attempting to distract and confuse the American public from discovering the truth. This is exemplified by two recent articles. The first, by Charlie Savage of the New York Times, is titled "Clinton Plan Emails Were Likely Made by Russian Spies, Declassified Report Shows." Savage incorrectly claims that Special Counsel Durham found that fake emails were produced by Russian spies. However, the Durham report clearly states that he did not conclude the emails were fabricated by the Russians. Instead, it reports that Durham interviewed U.S. intelligence officials who indicated that their "best assessment" was that the emails were likely authentic.

It's worth noting that the New York Times has been associated with spreading the Russian Hoax Conspiracy for the past ten years. The key takeaway is that the conspiracy alleging a plan by Hillary Clinton to interfere in the 2016 election is supported by the sworn court testimony of Robby Mook, a Clinton campaign advisor, in the Sussmann court case.

The second article, published in Rolling Stone magazine and titled "MAGA's New Russia gate Evidence Was Likely Made Up by the Kremlin," features claims by author Nikki McCann Ramirez. She suggests this represents the Trump administration's latest effort to distract from the Epstein scandal, which undermines a crucial aspect of the Russia Gate investigation narrative. The Biden administration had four years to release the Epstein files to the public, and it's reasonable to assert that if any damaging information regarding Trump existed in those files, it would have been disclosed.

Additionally, both Savage and Ramirez are known critics of Trump who have promoted the Russian Hoax narrative.

In conclusion, this is fundamentally about the rule of law and whether it matters to the American people. No amount of media spin can alter the facts or evidence; they will stand on their own merit. The crucial question is whether the American public will become outraged and demand justice when all the facts about Russia Gate are revealed, or will they be swayed by the media and Democrats into believing there is nothing to see here?

