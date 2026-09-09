Durham Investigation-Answering the 5 W's and How Questions

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
Sep 9

Brian Terry’s family deserves an accounting that can survive scrutiny. If union representatives received three emails expressing concern for his safety, produce and authenticate them. Identify everyone at the reported hotel meeting and compare their accounts. Establish who handled his laptop and whether records or forensic examination can explain its condition. I want evidence preserved, witnesses questioned, and contradictions confronted. A family’s suspicions are grounds for investigation, not a substitute for findings. But an agency’s silence supplies no answers either. Honoring a fallen agent means taking credible leads seriously, even when following them makes powerful people profoundly uncomfortable.

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