What is occurring in Minneapolis represents the final overt act of a ten-year seditious conspiracy by Democrat party leadership to obstruct the Trump presidency and transform America into a Marxist state. This follows the 2024 election, where voters repudiated Biden’s open-border policy by electing Trump, who promised to enforce federal immigration laws, close the border, and deport violators. Instead of accepting the results, Democrats continued their resistance, opposing Trump’s decisions and sowing turmoil.

Impacts of Open-Border Policies

Biden’s failure to enforce federal immigration laws created a preventable tragedy, allowing Mexican criminal organizations to traffic 320,000 unaccompanied children into sex and labor exploitation. Over 20 million illegal aliens entered, many criminals, overwhelming education, healthcare, and criminal justice systems. This influx-imposed billions in taxpayer costs, cultural decay, and diverted welfare from low-income Americans. Democrats viewed these migrants as a political asset—potential voters dependent on federal subsidies for health, food, housing, and education—while ignoring the burdens.

Democrat Resistance and Tactics

Democrat officials in Minnesota and party leaders encouraged supporters to ignore ICE orders, interfere with deportations, and portray ICE as villains or “Trump’s Gestapo.” This promotes chaos and civil unrest to falsely narrative that ICE is out of control and untrained, aiming to subvert mid-term elections and regain congressional power. The goal: dehumanize ICE agents as Nazis to influence voters through election subversion.

The Dehumanization Campaign

Democrats, with complicit media, perfected the Nazi “Big Lie Theory” via a decade-long campaign vilifying Trump, his family, businesses, and supporters as national threats. This fueled Trump Derangement Syndrome, where critics repeat propaganda without specifics. During the Russia Hoax (orchestrated by Hillary, DNC, and Obama), media devoted 55% of coverage to unverified hearsay, rumors, and anonymous sources, abandoning journalistic ethics. The same tactics gaslight Americans into believing ICE’s enforcement of federal law is illegal and citizens can interfere—establishing a pattern of lies.

Outrage and Hypocrisy

Democrats and media express outrage over lawful ICE deportations of criminal aliens, but where is the empathy for:

• Thousands of crime victims assaulted, raped, or murdered by illegal aliens? • Families of those killed. • 330,000 missing trafficked children? • Billions in taxpayer fraud by illegals? • Media and Democrat disinformation?

Elected officials protect criminal aliens at the expense of public safety, setting precedents through sanctuary states, cities, and counties in defiance of federal law—part of a conspiracy for wealth redistribution via unlimited, unaudited immigration from third-world countries.

Legal Ramifications

Federal law (e.g., 18 U.S.C. § 111) penalizes assaulting, resisting, or interfering with officers, with penalties escalating by severity. Elected officials encouraging rebellion or obstruction violate statutes like § 372 (conspiracy to impede officers) and obstruction of justice. The Supremacy Clause invalidates conflicting state actions that impede federal operations, as in McCulloch v. Maryland.

Misuse of Immigration for Political Gain

Democrat leadership misleads the public on immigration for electoral advantage, eroding trust in justice. This transcends politics; Americans must demand accountability to preserve the rule of law and discern facts from hype.

Accountability and the Grand Jury

The Ft. Pierce Grand Jury can connect the dots on this decade-long racketeering operation involving Democrats, intelligence officials, federal law enforcement, Big Tech, and media. By following the money and communications, it holds accomplices accountable for the “crime of the century”—from Russia Gate to current subversion.

Conclusion: The Rule of Law

This is about whether the rule of law matters. No media spin alters facts. Will Americans demand justice when Russia Gate details emerge, or dismiss it? Key questions: Does the rule of law matter to you? Do you want a nation governed by laws or by those who ignore them? Do you accept a state forcing compliance with its vision? As Jefferson said, “The government you elect is the government you deserve.” The nation’s fate rests with its people.

