Durham Investigation-Answering the 5 W's and How Questions

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marie's avatar
Marie
3d

The fact that so many people still believe all the propaganda is discouraging. At the moment, no one from my past life has realized that their beliefs are false. There seems to be no point to state the truth, as they will not believe a single thing I say. This results in no more contact with former friends or relatives, who believe Trump is Satan.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
DAVID DENTRY's avatar
DAVID DENTRY
5d

I have been following your posts for years now. You are always insightful and accurate and I hope that those involved in corrupting the government are finally brought to justice.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Seaman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture